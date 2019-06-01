The Latest: English fans fill Madrid ahead of CL final

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool (all times local):

10:57 p.m.

Liverpool has defeated Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to win its sixth European title.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the second minute and substitute Divock Origi sealed the victory with a low shot from inside the area in the 88th, securing Liverpool the title a year after it lost the final to Real Madrid.

The triumph at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid gave Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp his first Champions League title after losing two previous finals — with Liverpool last year and with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Tottenham lost in its first-ever final appearance, keeping Mauricio Pochettino without a title in his coaching career.