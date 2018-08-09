The Latest: West Ham gets Perez from Arsenal on deadline day

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the English Premier League (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Danny Ings is going home.

The 26-year-old striker has joined Southampton from Liverpool on an initial loan deal with an agreement struck between the Premier League clubs for the move to become permanent at the end of the season.

Ings agreed a four-year contract and is returning to his hometown club which originally released him aged 10 because he was too small.

“He’s obviously a local boy, who gives us another excellent option up front,” Saints manager Mark Hughes said. “He didn’t get to play as much as he would have liked at Liverpool, but he has been injury-free for some time now and has a real point to prove.”