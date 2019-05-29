The Latest: 2 fans hurt before Europa League final

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The Latest on the Europa League final (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

Eden Hazard says his Europa League-winning performance against Arsenal was probably his goodbye to Chelsea.

The Belgian, who scored twice in the 4-1 final victory, says “I think this is a goodbye but in football you never know.”

Hazard has been widely linked with Real Madrid and said in a TV interview on the field straight after the game that “my dream was to play in the Premier League. I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge.”

Hazard scored twice in the final and says “we controlled the game and I’m just happy to lift this trophy with the boys.”