The Latest: 2 fans hurt before Europa League final

<p> Arsenal supporters stand outside a pub in Baku, Azerbaijan, Tuesday May 28, 2019. English Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing for the Europa League Final soccer match that takes place in Baku on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/ Luca Bruno) </p>

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The Latest on the Europa League final (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

Eden Hazard says his Europa League-winning performance against Arsenal was probably his goodbye to Chelsea.

The Belgian, who scored twice in the 4-1 final victory, says “I think this is a goodbye but in football you never know.”

Hazard has been widely linked with Real Madrid and said in a TV interview on the field straight after the game that “my dream was to play in the Premier League. I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it’s time for a new challenge.”

Hazard scored twice in the final and says “we controlled the game and I’m just happy to lift this trophy with the boys.”