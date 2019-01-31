The Latest: Wolves make Jonny Otto signing permanent

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):

1:35 a.m.

Fulham signed winger Lazar Markovic from Liverpool in a late move as the January transfer window closed.

The 24-year-old Serbian signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season after being released by the Premier League leaders.

Markovic failed to make an impression at Anfield after joining Liverpool from Benfica in 2014 and has had loans at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull and Anderlecht in recent seasons.

But Fulham says it “received very good recommendations” from its Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The west London club is next-from-last in the Premier League, six points from safety.