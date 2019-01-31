The Latest: Wolves make Jonny Otto signing permanent

<p> Arsenal's head coach Unai Emery, center, looks Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny lies on the pitch during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Fulham has signed Norway international Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim for the rest of the season.

During a previous spell in London, the defensive midfielder made 21 appearances for West Ham in the 2016-17 season before leaving for Hoffenheim.

The 28-year-old Nordtveit says he’s “really happy to have the opportunity to come back to the Premier League and hopefully help Fulham to a safe place. That would be a something that I would put high on my list in my career.”

Fulham is next-from-last in the Premier League, six points from safety.