The Latest: Wolves make Jonny Otto signing permanent
AP
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):
10:40 p.m.
Fulham has signed Norway international Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim for the rest of the season.
During a previous spell in London, the defensive midfielder made 21 appearances for West Ham in the 2016-17 season before leaving for Hoffenheim.
The 28-year-old Nordtveit says he’s “really happy to have the opportunity to come back to the Premier League and hopefully help Fulham to a safe place. That would be a something that I would put high on my list in my career.”
Fulham is next-from-last in the Premier League, six points from safety.
