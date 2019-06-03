The Latest: China to be confirmed as host of 2023 Asian Cup

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the FIFA meetings ahead of the Women’s World Cup (all times local):

8 p.m.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says Champions League reforms which could be decided by December “don’t need to make the rich richer.”

Le Graet, speaking after attending his first meeting as a FIFA Council member, has publicly criticized a clubs-driven proposal for changing the Champions League from 2024.

It would let 24 of the 32 teams retain places year-on-year by their group-stage performance, rather than risk failing to qualify due to a low placing in national leagues.

Le Graet has been asked by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to submit an alternative draft on behalf of national federations.

The French official cautions interest in national leagues will drop if most Champions League qualifiers are known by mid-January.

His plan will be “a little bit more flexible” and less weighted in favor of an elite group of about seven clubs.

Le Graet says: “Very frankly, I think those clubs earn enough money.”

He suggests UEFA’s consultation could lead to decisions by the end of December.