The Latest: English fans fill Madrid ahead of CL final

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Desperate Liverpool and Tottenham fans are out-bidding one another to scalpers outside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to get into the sold-out Champions League final.

“I was negotiating with this guys for 2,000 euros, but some guy from Malaysia jumped in and offered 3,000,” said Richard Wall, a Liverpool fan. “It is frustrating, but we knew the risks were big when I and my mates decided to come.”

Brazilian tourist Alfredo Nunes says he paid 3,000 euros for a VIP ticket he gave to his son.

“If I find another ticket for a price that is not outrageous I will buy it, but it is impossible not to feel sorry for those that support the teams that are in the final but won’t be able to get in,” Nunesa said. “I saw the 2016 final at the San Siro, prices were not this absurd then.”