The Latest: Blatter says Paris meeting swayed vote for Qatar

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French investigation involving Michel Platini (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he insisted for years that a meeting in Paris involving then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Michel Platini and Qatar’s future Emir swayed the 2022 World Cup vote for Qatar instead of the United States.

Blatter tells The Associated Press “it’s all detailed — what I always said” in two books he published since being ousted from FIFA.

Platini, who was UEFA president at the time, was detained Tuesday and questioned by French authorities investigating suspected corruption in the 2022 vote, held in December 2010.

Qatar beat the long-favored U.S. 14-8 in a final round of voting by a later-disgraced FIFA executive committee that included Blatter and Platini.

Two weeks earlier, Platini had been hosted by Sarkozy at the French presidential palace, and met senior Qatari officials.

Blatter says: “Platini phoned me and said, ‘Listen, president, our gentlemen’s agreement (for the U.S.) which we have made inside the FIFA executive committee will have difficulties to work.'”

In Blatter’s version, Platini and three other European voters switched their planned American support.