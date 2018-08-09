The Latest: Austin council urged to approve stadium proposal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Austin City Council’s vote on a proposed MLS stadium (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

The Austin City Council has put off until next week a vote on a stadium proposal that could trigger Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew to move to Texas as early as the 2019 season.

The council met for several hours Thursday night on plan to let Crew owner Anthony Precourt use city land to build a 20,000-seat, $200 million privately funding stadium.

Precourt has been exploring a move to Austin since 2017. Earlier in the day he urged the council to pass what he called the “most favorable” stadium deal for any MLS city.

The Austin plan is strongly supported by Mayor Steve Adler. But it has faced tough resistance from some council members who question whether the land could be put to better use, such as affordable housing or parks in Texas’ booming capital city.

The council delayed its vote until Aug. 15.