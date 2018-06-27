Tadic leaving Southampton for Ajax

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) Serbia’s World Cup midfielder Dusan Tadic is leaving Southampton next month to join former European Cup champion Ajax.

”Southampton Football Club can confirm that Dusan Tadic has agreed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee,” the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

”The transfer, which will be officially completed on July 1, sees the 29-year-old move back to the Dutch top flight, four years after joining Saints from FC Twente.”

Article continues below ...

Tadic has started both of Serbia’s World Cup Group E games in Russia. He scored 23 goals in more than 160 appearances for Southampton.