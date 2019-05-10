Swiss attorney general investigated over handling FIFA case
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland’s attorney general is the subject of a disciplinary case related to his handling of a four-year investigation of FIFA that involves 25 criminal proceedings for financial wrongdoing.
The federal office overseeing the work of chief prosecutor Michael Lauber says it is examining possible violations of his duties in the FIFA investigation.
Swiss media have reported it involves an undeclared third meeting Lauber had with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2017.
Two meetings in 2016 were revealed last November in the Football Leaks series of reports.
Although Infantino is not publicly suspected of wrongdoing, Swiss criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, 2006 World Cup organizer Franz Beckenbauer, and Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi.
The federal office says it will appoint an outside counsel for the disciplinary inquiry.
The case comes as Lauber seeks a fresh four-year mandate in office.
