Suspect in bombing of Dortmund team bus goes on trial

BERLIN (AP) A German man has gone on trial accused of bombing Borussia Dortmund’s bus in an attempt to profit from a dive in the soccer team’s shares.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified only as Sergej W., faces 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

The trial before the Dortmund state court was expected to begin Thursday with the reading of a 44-page indictment alleging the electrician took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund’s shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.