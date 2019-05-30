Suarez among veterans included in Uruguay squad for Copa

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has relied heavily on experience in his 23-man squad for the Copa America, including Barcelona star Luis Suarez, who is recovering from an injury.

Tabarez will coach Uruguay at a Copa America for the sixth time, and included a number of veterans like Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin.

However, Suarez is still a doubt for the tournament as he is recovering from surgery on his right knee.

The only player from Uruguay’s domestic league to be included was Penarol’s 24-year-old midfielder Giovanni Gonzalez.

Uruguay has won the Copa America 15 times. Argentina has 14 trophies of the tournament, while host Brazil only has eight.

Uruguay’a first match will be on June 16 against Ecuador. Chile and Japan are also in Group C.