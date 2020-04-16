Staff shakeup at US Soccer Federation under new CEO

CHICAGO (AP) — Chief administrative officer Brian Remedi has been fired by the U.S. Soccer Federation as part of a staff shakeup in the transition to new CEO Will Wilson.

Tonya Wallach, chief talent and inclusion officer since 2018, also was fired Wednesday. The departures were first reported by Soccer America and confirmed by the USSF on Thursday. Additional staffers also were let go, but the USSF would not confirm the total.

Remedi was third on the federation staff directory as chief stakeholder officer when he was given the additional duties of chief administrative officer last Sept. 16 following the retirement of CEO Dan Flynn. Wilson, the uncle of former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, started as Flynn’s successor on March 30.

Wilson was hired after Cindy Parlow Cone took over as president from Carlos Cordeiro, who quit following USSF legal filings that demeaned players on the U.S. women’s team who have filed a gender equity lawsuit.

Jay Berhalter, Flynn’s No. 2 as chief commercial and strategy officer, left at the end of February. He is the brother of Gregg Berhalter, who was hired in December 2018 as the U.S. men’s national team coach.

Remedi worked for the federation from 1996-99 and returned in 2009. He also has worked for FIFA and ISL Marketing.

USSF chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke was placed on administrative leave last month after the controversy over the legal filings.