Sporting Kansas City plays FC Dallas, aims to break road skid

Sporting Kansas City (10-15-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (12-12-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hits the road against FC Dallas aiming to break a four-game road slide.

FC Dallas is 8-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is 0-4-3 when it scores just one goal.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-11-4 in Western Conference games. Sporting Kansas City is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has four goals and 12 assists for FC Dallas. Zdenek Ondrasek has five goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

Johnny Russell has nine goals and six assists for Sporting Kansas City. Benny Feilhaber has two goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 5.1 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, five shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Eric Alexander (injured), Brandon Servania (injured), Bryan Reynolds (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Andreu Fontas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured), Benny Feilhaber (injured).