Sporting Kansas City hosts San Jose in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (11-8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (7-11-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes meet for a Western Conference matchup.

Sporting Kansas City is 3-7-3 against conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City is 1-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 8-5-3 in conference games. San Jose is third in the Western Conference with 41 goals led by Chris Wondolowski with nine.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Gutierrez has 10 goals and one assist for Sporting Kansas City. Yohan Croizet has two goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Wondolowski leads San Jose with nine goals. Vako Qazaishvili has seven goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-6-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

San Jose: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 7.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Botond Barath (injured), Krisztian Nemeth (injured), Gerso Fernandes (injured), Daniel Salloi, Rodney Wallace (injured).

San Jose: Cristian Espinoza (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured), Andres Rios (injured).