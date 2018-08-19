Sounders beat Galaxy 5-0 for 6th straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Harry Shipp had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders rolled past the depleted Los Angeles Galaxy 5-0 on Saturday for their club-record sixth straight victory.

Chad Marshall, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz also scored, and the Sounders were the beneficiary of an own goal. Seattle (10-9-5) is 7-0-2 in its last nine games.

Los Angeles (10-9-7) was without leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and designated players Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, and Romain Alessandrini. Ibrahimovic indicated earlier in the week that he did not want to play on Seattle’s turf and risk re-injuring his knee, so did not make the trip. Giovani dos Santos (leg), Jonathan dos Santos (groin), and Alessandrini (knee) all were out with injuries. Starting defender Michael Ciani (hamstring) also was sidelined.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, TIMBERS 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored two goals and Tim Melia had his 10th shutout of the season to help Sporting Kansas City beat Portland.

Sporting (12-6-6) won its third straight to move into a tie atop the Western Conference standings with FC Dallas. Johnny Russell also scored.

Portland (10-6-7) has lost three in a row.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored twice in stoppage time in Real Salt Lake’s victory over Houston.

Real Salt Lake (11-10-5) won on the road for just the second time this season.

Rusnak converted from penalty spot in the 10th minute of injury time to give Real Salt Lake its first lead. He tied it in the third minute of stoppage time.

Oscar Boniek Garcia gave Houston the lead in the 36th minute. The Dynamo (7-11-6) have lost five straight and are winless in seven games.

RED BULLS 2, WHITECAPS 2, TIE

VANCOUER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Royer scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute to give New York the tie with Vancouver.

With New York (15-6-3) playing a man down, Royer beat a couple of defenders and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. Royer opened the scoring in the fifth minute.The Red Bulls played a man short after Michael Murillo was given his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

Defender Kendall Waston scored twice for Vancouver (9-9-7).

UNION 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Ilson Pereira scored and Borek Dockal had two assists to help Philadelphia beat New York City FC.

Burke, a 26-year-old rookie, has six goals in six starts — all wins. Andre Blake made three saves for his first shutout since June 23.

Burke side-netted a right-footer to give the Union (10-11-3) a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Ilsinho came on in the 68th — his first appearance since straining his right quadriceps on July 11 — and capped the scoring in the 76th minute. NYCFC (14-6-5) was held scoreless for the first time since May 5.

IMPACT 2, FIRE 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute to lift Montreal past Chicago.

Ignacio Piatti also scored to help Montreal (10-13-3) end a four-game winless streak and extend Chicago’s losing streak to eight. Nemanja Nikolic scored for Chicago (6-15-5).