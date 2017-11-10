Son scores 2 to give South Korea 2-1 win over Colombia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Son Heung-min scored two goals Friday to lead South Korea over Colombia 2-1 in a friendly.

Son, who scored the only goal of the game last weekend in Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, scored in each half to give South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong his first victory since being appointed in July.

Cristian Zapata pulled a late goal back for Colombia with a header from a free kick by James Rodriguez.

Both teams have qualified for next year’s World Cup in Russia, but both have been struggling lately. South Korea had previously won only one of eight matches in 2017, while Colombia hasn’t won in five straight.