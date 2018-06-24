MLS Capsules

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Tommy Smith scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to give the Colorado Rapids a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old defender has two career MLS goals, both in the last two games.

Minnesota’s Miguel Ibarra tapped in the rebound of Darwin Quintero’s to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Edgar Castillo tied it in the 50th with a rising blast from the edge of the box.

Ibarra ran onto a through ball from Quintero on the right side and tapped a cross to a charging Christian Ramirez for an empty-net finish that put Minnesota (5-9-1) back on top in the 65th minute. But Joe Mason answered in the 74th, slipping behind the defense and chipping a first-timer over the head of goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to make it 2-all.

Ibarra was given a straight red card in the 77th minute for violent conduct.

Colorado (3-9-3), which snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 2-2 tie with Chicago on June 13, won for the first time since April 14.

SOUNDERS 1, FIRE 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Clint Dempsey scored his first goal of the season to match the Seattle regular-season career goals record, helping the Sounders tie Chicago.

Dempsey tied the club record for regular-season goals with 47 set by Fredy Montero from 2009-12. It was Dempsey’s 57th goal across all competitions for the Sounders, three away from Montero’s overall mark.

Harry Shipp started the scoring play for the Sounders (3-8-3) by taking the ball up the attacking right side. He sent it ahead to Will Bruin, who took it to the top right corner of the 6-yard box. Bruin tapped the ball across, and Dempsey slid into it in midway through the first half.

Aleksander Katai scored for Chicago (5-7-5) in the ninth minute.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, CREW 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Laurent Ciman returned from a two-game absence and scored in the opening minutes to help Los Angeles FC to the win.

Ciman, the last player cut from the Belgian national team as it prepared for the World Cup, sent a free kick from 40 yards out just inside the post in the fourth minute.

Adama Diomande doubled the advantage in the eighth. Benny Feilhaber dropped it to Lee Nguyen at the top of the box, and he found Diomande for the finish from the center of the area.

Tyler Miller, who had allowed 10 combined goals in the last five games, had one save in his fifth shutout of the season.

Columbus (7-5-6) has lost two in a row after a nine-game unbeaten streak

LAFC (8-4-3) is unbeaten at home (three wins, three ties) this season.

EARTHQUAKES 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Danny Hoesen scored his third goal in two games and Andrew Tarbell tied his career high with seven saves to help San Jose tie Real Salt Lake.

San Jose (2-9-4) snapped a six-game losing streak, and Real Salt Lake (7-7-1) had its six-game home winning streak snapped.

Valeri Qazaishvili’s shot from the top of the box was stopped by a diving Nick Rimando, but Hoesen chipped in the rebound to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the 54th.

RED BULLS 3, FC DALLAS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 11th goal of the season and New York beat FC Dallas, playing a man down for the final 60-plus minutes.

New York’s Daniel Royer was given a straight red card in the 27th minute for a dangerous foul.

Wright-Phillips and Aaron Long also scored for New York (9-4-2), and Luis Robles had a season-high six saves in his fourth shutout of the season.

FC Dallas (8-2-5) had its four-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten streak snapped. The Texas team was held scoreless for the first time this season.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, DYNAMO 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Daniel Salloi had a goal and two assists and Khiry Shelton scored a late goal in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-2 comeback victory over Houston.

Sporting KC (9-2-5) hasn’t lost since April 28 and is unbeaten in its last seven matches.

Shelton, who came on in the 76th minute, gave Sporting KC its first lead in the 88th. Salloi, on the left side, played a cross to a charging Shelton, who finished from just outside of the 6-yard box.

Mauro Manotas scored in the opening and closing minutes of the first half to give Houston (6-6-3) a 2-0 lead. Salloi, a 21-year-old homegrown, slipped the rebound of a shot by Gerso Fernandes inside the near post in the 59th minute. Diego Rubio came on in the 85th minute and scored seconds later to make it 2-2.

Houston’s Eric Alexander received his second yellow card and was ejected in the 87th.

UNION 4, WHITECAPS 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Borek Dockal scored twice, Ilson Pereira had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia beat Vancouver to snap a two-game losing streak.

Ilsinho and Fabrice Jean-Picault scored on penalty kicks for the Union (6-7-3).

Vancouver (6-6-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped, losing for the first time since May 1. Jose Aja was shown a red card in the 72nd minute, and Yordy Reyna in stoppage time.

IMPACT 2, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Ignacio Piatti scored his third goal in the last two games to help Montreal beat Orlando City.

Montreal (5-11-0) has won two in a row, both against Orlando City. Orlando City (6-8-1) has lost a franchise-record seven consecutive games and has conceded 19 goals during that span.

Orlando City had an own goal in the 13th minute.

Evan Bush had one save in his second consecutive shutout.