Shakhtar’s Champions League game against Lyon moved to Kiev

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says next week’s Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Lyon has been moved to Ukraine’s capital Kiev after martial law was introduced in parts of the country.

The game had been scheduled to take place in Kharkiv, where martial law is in effect, on Dec. 12.

Both Shakhtar and Lyon can qualify for the knockout stage with a win. Lyon would also progress with a draw.

The move means Kiev’s Olimpiyskiy stadium will host games on consecutive days as Dynamo Kiev plays Jablonec in the Europa League on Dec. 13.

Arsenal beat Vorskla Poltava 3-0 in Kiev last week in another relocated game.

Martial law was introduced for 30 days after Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels on Nov. 25.