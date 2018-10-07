Substitute Correa scores only goal as Atletico beats Betis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla and Atletico Madrid both took advantage of Real Madrid’s latest slip by winning Sunday to leapfrog the European champion at the top of the Spanish league.

Sevilla beat 10-man Celta Vigo 2-1 to go two points clear of Madrid, while Atletico edged Real Betis 1-0 to move one point in front of its crosstown rival.

Barcelona can overtake both sides if it wins at Valencia later Sunday.

Madrid lost 1-0 at Alaves on Saturday, extending its scoring drought to four games across all competitions.

“We will watch the other teams on television, we just have to focus on ourselves,” said Sevilla’s goal-scorer Pablo Sarabia.

SARABIA’S SEVILLA

Sarabia once again proved to be Sevilla’s most dynamic player, scoring one goal and setting up another to lead Sevilla to a fourth consecutive victory in the Spanish league.

Sarabia headed in a cross by Jesus Navas in the 39th minute. After Celta’s Nestor Araujo was sent off with a second booking, Sarabia assisted Wissam Ben Yedder for a tap-in that was initially ruled to be offside but allowed after a video review.

Sofiane Boufal scored a superb goal late on for Celta after dribbling forward from the center line and curling in a right-footed strike.

SUPER SUB

Substitute Angel Correa came off the bench and created the goal that Atletico needed to break down Betis.

Correa recovered the ball in midfield and exchanged passes with Thomas Partey before stroking a shot from outside the area beyond the reach of goalkeeper Pau Lopez for the 74th-minute winner.

Nikola Kalinic, who made his first start for Atletico in place of the injured Diego Costa, hit the post in the 52nd.

After only one win in the opening four rounds, Atletico has won three of the last four.

“We are happy to have gotten stronger,” Correa said. “You can always improve. We have been working hard and this is the result.”