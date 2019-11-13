Saudis, UAE, Bahrain now agree to play Qatar-hosted Gulf Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will send their teams to Qatar for the Gulf Cup of Nations, reversing a decision to avoid playing in their neighboring country they have collectively boycotted for 2 ½ years.

The Saudi and UAE soccer bodies say they have accepted renewed invitations to play from the Doha-based Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation.

The Nov. 24-Dec. 6 tournament should now include all eight federation members, including defending champion Oman.

The decision to play in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host nation, suggests an easing of relations in a political, economic and transport boycott of Qatar since June 2017.

The previous Gulf Cup tournament two years ago was moved from Qatar to Kuwait.

Games will be played in the 40,000-seat, air conditioned Khalifa International Stadium in Doha which hosted the track and field world championships last month.