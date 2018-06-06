Saudi Arabia to host 3 of the next 5 Italian Super Cups

MILAN (AP) Saudi Arabia will host three of the next five Italian Super Cups.

The Italian league announced on Wednesday that the first match of the series will be held between Jan. 12 and 16 featuring Serie A champion Juventus against Italian Cup finalist AC Milan.

Serie A said it agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA), a governing body that oversees sports in the country.

Article continues below ...

The match usually features the Serie A champion against the Italian Cup winner, although since Juventus won both competitions last season, the other spot is being taken by the Cup runner-up.

The game has been contested 11 times abroad before, most recently in Qatar in 2016, when Milan beat Juventus in a penalty shootout.