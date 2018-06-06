Saudi Arabia to host 3 of the next 5 Italian Super Cups

FILE - In this May 9, 2018 file photo, AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone, center, is challenged by Juventus' Andrea Barzagli, left, and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Rome Olympic stadium. The Italian league told The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, that the first match of the series will be held in January, between Serie A champion Juventus and Italian Cup finalist AC Milan. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

MILAN (AP) Saudi Arabia will host three of the next five Italian Super Cups.

The Italian league announced on Wednesday that the first match of the series will be held between Jan. 12 and 16 featuring Serie A champion Juventus against Italian Cup finalist AC Milan.

Serie A said it agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority (GSA), a governing body that oversees sports in the country.

The match usually features the Serie A champion against the Italian Cup winner, although since Juventus won both competitions last season, the other spot is being taken by the Cup runner-up.

The game has been contested 11 times abroad before, most recently in Qatar in 2016, when Milan beat Juventus in a penalty shootout.