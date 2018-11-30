Saint-Etienne extends unbeaten run at home in French league

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Saint-Etienne extended its unbeaten run at home to eight French league matches with a 3-0 win over Nantes on Friday.

Saint-Etienne has lost just once in its last 17 league matches at Geoffroy Guichard stadium.

The result lifted the hosts to fifth place in the standings, one point behind second-placed Lyon. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which travels to Bordeaux on Sunday, has a 15-point lead at the top.

Nantes was handed its first defeat in six matches and remained in 10th place.

The visitors defended well during the first hour but cracked in the last 20 minutes. Robert Beric put the hosts in front in the 73rd with a header from Yannis Salibur’s cross before Saint-Etienne’s top scorer Wahbi Khazri slotted home his seventh goal this season with six minutes left.

Timothee Kolodziejczak completed the win in the 90th with a header from a corner.