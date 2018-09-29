Ruidiaz scores twice, Sounders beat Rapids 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice off assists from Nicolas Lodeiro and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 4-0.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Sounders (14-11-5). Cristian Roldan fed the rebound of Lodeiro’s saved attempt back to Lodeiro, who passed it over to Ruidiaz for the finish from the middle of the area.

Colorado’s Kellyn Acosta tripped Lodeiro just inside the edge of the penalty box and Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, converting from the spot into the lower right corner.

Lodeiro settled Victor Rodriguez’s pass and laid it off to Ruidiaz to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute.

Rodriguez capped the scoring in the 80th minute with a right-footed blast into the far corner.

The Sounders ended a two-game skid that followed their nine-game winning streak.

The Rapids (6-18-6) lost their sixth in a row.