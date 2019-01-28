Roy Keane back at Nottingham Forest as assistant manager

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Roy Keane is back in soccer management at the club where he started his professional career.

The former Manchester United captain has been hired as assistant manager of second-tier English club Nottingham Forest, an appointment that sees him link up again with Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill, who was recently hired as Forest manager, had Keane as his No. 2 when in charge of Ireland’s national team. They both left their positions with Ireland in November.

Keane started as a professional player at Forest in 1990 and made more than 100 appearances before joining United in 1993.

Forest announced the arrival of Keane on Monday. The team from central England is in ninth place in the League Championship, four points off the playoff places in its bid to return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.