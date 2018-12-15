Inter beats Udinese 1-0 to end 7-match winless run

MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovered his scoring touch by converting a penalty to help Juventus beat city rival Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday.

Ronaldo failed to score in his previous two matches, the first time that had happened since September.

But he netted 20 minutes from time as Juventus moved 11 points clear of second-placed Napoli, which visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Torino was pushing hard for a Europa League spot and only four points below fourth-placed AC Milan.

Torino was hit early when goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu fell awkwardly and needed treatment for several minutes on his hip. Sirigu continued and performed a stunning save to keep out a Ronaldo volley. However, he fell on the same hip and despite trying again to continue had to make way for Salvador Ichazo.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper kept out efforts from Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi but gave away the penalty by bringing down Mario Mandzukic after a terrible backpass from former Juventus forward Simone Zaza.

Ichazo almost managed to keep out Ronaldo’s spot kick as he got a touch to it.

Juventus thought it doubled its lead but Mandzukic’s effort after Ronaldo nodded on a free kick was ruled out for offside.

BACK TO WINNING WAYS

Inter Milan ended a seven-match winless run across all competitions by edging Udinese 1-0 at home.

Mauro Icardi scored a cheeky, chipped penalty 14 minutes from time.

Inter remained third, 14 points behind Juventus.

The Nerazzurri were desperate for victory, especially after being eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday by a draw at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Inter again started off against Udinese wasting opportunities, notably Icardi heading Keita Balde Diao’s cross narrowly past the left post.

Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso also did well to keep out efforts from Keita and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Inter finally scored after being awarded a penalty on video review when Seko Fofana handled in the area. Icardi converted by chipping the spot kick down the middle, over a diving Musso.

Icardi thought he doubled his tally late on but his diving header was ruled out for offside.