Reims ‘keeper makes brilliant saves in 0-0 draw at Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a series of decisive saves to help his team to a goalless draw at Nantes in the French league on Sunday.

Reims, which gained promotion last season by securing the second-division title, played with an efficient five-man midfield that smothered most of the hosts’ attacking moves. And when Nantes managed to break through, Mendy was decisive in his goal.

In the first half, Mendy stopped a dangerous cross from Enock Kwateng in the 31st minute then pushed away efforts from Emiliano Sala and Samuel Moutoussamy.

Gabriel Boschilia came close to breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute for Nantes with a well taken free kick but Mendy made a brilliant diving save.

Still looking for a first home win this season, Nantes remains in 17th place two points behind Reims after five rounds of matches, lagging 10 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.