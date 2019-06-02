Josef Martínez scores twice, Atlanta United beats Fire

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer, Michael Murillo and Omir Fernandez scored and the New York Red Bulls used a flurry of second-half goals to beat Real Salt Lake 4-0 on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (7-5-3) opened the scoring with the help of an own goal in the 58th minute. Murillo sent in a low hard cross that deflected off a pair of RSL defenders, with Marcelo Silva getting credited with the own goal. Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando saved the Red Bulls’ first five shots on target before conceding the first goal.

Royer made it 2-0 a minute later, gathering Romero “Kaku” Gamarra’s pass and beating Rimando into the right corner. Murillo scored the Red Bulls’ third goal in seven minutes with a shot that benefited from a deflection off Real Salt Lake’s Aaron Herrera. Fernandez smashed home Andreas Ivan’s cross in the 83rd minute.

Real Salt Lake dropped to 6-8-1.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, FIRE 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored twice in the first half to help Atlanta beat Chicago.

Martínez opened the scoring for Atlanta (8-5-2) in the 12th minute. Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez slotted a pass forward in the middle of the penalty area and Josef Martínez put it into the back of the net.

Josef Martínez finished a breakaway from the top of the 18-yard box to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute. He has 10 goals this season.

The Fire dropped to 4-6-6.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, CREW 2, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored the tying goal with a 35-yard shot in the 76th minute and New York City held on for the draw with Columbus Crew.

Héber Araujo dos Santos also scored to help NYCFC (4-1-8) extend its unbeaten streak to an MLS-best nine games. Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos scored for Columbus (5-9-2).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, DYNAMO 1, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored in the 69th minute and Houston tied Sporting Kansas City.

Maynor Figueroa sent a long cross into the right side of the area, A.J. DeLaGarza headed it down toward the center of the box and Elis finished it with a roundhouse kick.

Yohan Croizet opened the scoring for Sporting KC (3-5-6) in the 63rd minute.

Houston (7-3-3) extended its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

ORLANDO CITY 3, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Nani, Tesho Akindele and Will Johnson scored in the first half in Orlando City’s victory over Montreal.

Orlando City (5-7-3) had won only once in its previous six games. Evan Bush was beaten three times on five shots for the Impact (7-7-3).

FC DALLAS 2, SOUNDERS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Seattle’s Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored own goals to help FC Dallas end a six-game winless streak.

Arreaga’s deflection of Ryan Hollingshead’s header gave FC Dallas (6-6-3) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Smith put Michael Barrios‘ cross into the back of the net in the 38th to double FCD’s lead.

Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the 65th minute for the Sounders (7-3-5), netting a 20-yard shot with a deflection off defender Matt Hedges.

RAPIDS 3, FC CINCINNATI 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nicolás Mezquida scored the go-ahead goal, Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat expansion FC Cincinnati.

Andre Shinyashiki scored for Colorado (3-9-3). The Rapids are unbeaten with three wins in their last four after going winless for the first 11 games of the season.

Kekuta Manneh scored for FC Cincinnati (3-10-2).

LOS ANGELES FC 3, TIMBERS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Carlos Vela had a goal and an assist in the first half to lead Los Angeles FC past Portland.

Vela, Major League Soccer’s goals and assists leader, helped LAFC (11-1-4) fend off Portland’s late rally to end the Timbers’ 15-game win streak in home openers.

Vela scored in the 6th minute and assisted on Diego Rossi’s goal in the 34th minute. Latif Blessing added a goal in the 54th minute.

Christhian Paredes and Brian Fernandez scored for Portland (4-7-2).