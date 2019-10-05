Real Salt Lake plays Vancouver in conference play

Real Salt Lake (15-13-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-15-10, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake meet for a Western Conference matchup.

The Whitecaps are 6-10-5 in Western Conference games. Vancouver is 3-6-5 when it scores a single goal.

Real Salt Lake is 8-10-3 in conference games. Real Salt Lake ranks third in the Western Conference allowing just 41 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fredy Montero leads Vancouver with eight goals. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Jefferson Savarino has eight goals and four assists for Real Salt Lake. Corey Baird has four goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.5 assists, five shots on goal and 2.5 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Michael Baldisimo (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Nick Besler (injured), Luke Mulholland (injured), Douglas Martinez (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).