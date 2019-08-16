Real Salt Lake plays Los Angeles FC on defensive hot streak

Los Angeles FC (17-3-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-9-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles FC on a defensive hot streak. Real Salt Lake has given up just five goals over the past 10 games.

Real Salt Lake is 5-6-3 in conference play. Real Salt Lake has drawn 94 corner kicks and averages 3.8 per game, the fewest in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles FC is 10-3-2 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles FC is first in the Western Conference with 65 goals. Carlos Vela leads the team with 23.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Johnson leads Real Salt Lake with nine goals. Albert Rusnak has four goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Vela leads Los Angeles FC with 10 assists. Diego Rossi has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 6-1-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 2.2 assists, 7.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Pablo Sisniega (injured), Mohammed El Munir (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Walker Zimmerman, Alejandro Guido (injured).