Real Salt Lake names Laura Harvey coach of new NWSL team

SANDY, Utah (AP) Former Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey has been named coach of the new Real Salt Lake-affiliated team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Harvey, 37, coached the Reign for the last five seasons and was a two-time league Coach of the Year. The Reign twice won the Supporters’ Shield.

The 10-team NWSL just wrapped up its fifth season. The Salt Lake City team, which is affiliated with the Major League Soccer team, has not yet been named. It replaces FC Kansas City, which folded last week.

Article continues below ...

There had been speculation that the English-born Harvey was leaving Seattle to take an international job, and Harvey’s original intention was not to return to the NWSL.

”This is a great place for me to continue to develop as a coach, and I believe we will be able to make a huge stamp on women’s soccer not just in Utah but nationwide,” she said in a statement released by the team.