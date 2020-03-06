Real Salt Lake hosts New York in home opener

New York Red Bulls (1-0-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (0-0-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts New York in first home game of the season.

Real Salt Lake went 16-13-5 overall in the 2019 season while going 12-4-1 at home. Real Salt Lake scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Red Bulls went 14-14-6 overall and 9-5-3 on the road in the 2019 season. New York scored 56 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Sam Johnson (injured).

New York: None listed.