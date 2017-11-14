Reaction to Italy’s failure to qualify for World Cup

MILAN (AP) Reaction to Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup after losing the playoff to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate on Monday:

”I feel I have to apologize to Italians for the result.” – Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura.

”It is upsetting that my last match decided we didn’t qualify for the World Cup.” – Retiring Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon.

”I’m sorry. Not for me, though, but for (Italy).” – Buffon

”At end we deserved it, because I’m not someone who believes in luck.” – Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

”We gave everything we had. They deserved it more.” – Chiellini.

”We all need to look within and find a way to bounce back. We need to get back to the level we deserve to be at.” – Chiellini.

”It’s a black moment for our game.” – Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

”There’s little to say. Unfortunately there will be a lot of time to analyze it. The only thing I can say is that we showed few ideas and not much in the way of tactics.” – De Rossi.

”Not going to the World Cup is tragic.” – Italy playmaker Federico Bernardeschi.

”Nobody wanted this.” – Italy forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

”It was a demonstration of how strong we are as a group.” – Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

”We have many heroes tonight. Obviously I’m somewhat taken over by emotions and obviously very happy.” – Andersson.

”I am very happy but above all happy for these players. For many of them it was probably the last chance to get to the World Cup.” – Andersson.

