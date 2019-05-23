Putin awards medal to FIFA president Infantino
AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Vladimir Putin has given FIFA president Gianni Infantino a medal.
The Russian president awarded Infantino the Order of Friendship at the Kremlin on Thursday.
Infantino has often said last year’s World Cup in Russia, where the host nation surprisingly reached the quarterfinals, was the best of the 21 editions of the tournament.
Putin thanked the FIFA leader for “your glowing assessment of our efforts.”
Infantino says of Russia’s “bonds of friendship” with soccer “is not the end, it is only the beginning of our fruitful cooperation and interaction.”
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-