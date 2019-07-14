Pozuelo, Altidore score in Toronto’s 2-0 win over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore scored in Toronto FC’s 2-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on a rainy Saturday night.

Toronto won on the road for the first time since May 4 at Orlando City, and for the first time in Montreal since 2017.

Pozuelo opened the scoring in the 61st minute with his eighth goal of the season. The Spaniard took a headed pass from midfielder Marco Delgado and fired a shot past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Soon after, the game was suspended for 25 minutes because of rain.

Altidore scored in stoppage time on a free kick outside the box

ORLANDO CITY 1, CREW 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City past Columbus.

Ruan flicked a cross into the area and Michel poked it into the back of the net for Orlando (7-9-4).

Orlando’s Dom Dwyer was sent off in second-half stoppage time for an elbow to Josh Williams’ face.

Columbus (5-14-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in nine games.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas.

FC Dallas’ Jesse González saved Jan Gregus‘ long-distance shot attempt, but Toye pounced on the rebound and punched it into the right corner.

Mannone conceded the penalty for a foul against Michael Barrios in the 94th minute, a decision that was confirmed by video review. Reto Ziegler took the penalty kick for FC Dallas (8-8-5) and Mannone dove to his right to deflect away the ball, securing Minnesota’s fourth victory in a row.

Mannone made six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Loons (10-7-3).