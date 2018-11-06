Porto on verge of qualifying after beating Lokomotiv

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto all but secured a spot in the Champions League knockout stages after beating Lokomotiv Moscow 4-1 on Tuesday to end the Russian champion’s qualifying hopes.

After scoring at Lokomotiv last month, Hector Herrera and Moussa Marega both netted again to help put Porto on 10 points at the top of Group D. With Schalke beating Galatasaray 2-0 in Tuesday’s other game, Porto needs one point from its last two games to be sure of qualifying. Lokomotiv has lost all four games.

As a rainstorm blew in from the Atlantic Ocean, Porto scored inside two minutes. Marega darted in behind the static Russian defense and drew out goalkeeper Guilherme before cutting the ball back to Herrera, who tapped the ball into the empty net.

In the 42nd it was Herrera who set up Marega, flicking the ball over Benedikt Hoewedes’ head for the Malian forward to run onto. Marega cut inside and left Guilherme no chance with a powerful finish between the keeper’s legs.

Back from injury, Lokomotiv forward Jefferson Farfan came on a second-half substitute and, after missing a good chance from close range, scored with a 59th-minute header off Alexei Miranchuk’s corner.

Jesus Corona — another scorer in Moscow last month — curtailed Lokomotiv’s hopes of a comeback in the 67th, evading two defenders and scoring after Guilherme sent a goal kick straight to the opposition. Otavio added Porto’s fourth with a powerful shot in stoppage time.

Lokomotiv could have challenged for its first Champions League win in 14 years if not for sloppy finishing. Miranchuk and Manuel Fernandes each missed the target with rushed shots from good positions, while Eder headed a promising chance straight at a defender.