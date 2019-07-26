Portland plays Los Angeles after Fernandez’s 2-goal game

LA Galaxy (12-8-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (8-8-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brian Fernandez leads Portland into a matchup with Los Angeles following a two-goal showing against Seattle.

The Timbers are 4-6-3 against Western Conference teams. Portland is 3-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The Galaxy are 7-4-1 in Western Conference games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is second in MLS action with 16 goals. Los Angeles has 30 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland with seven assists. Fernandez has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Ibrahimovic has 16 goals and three assists for Los Angeles. Favio Alvarez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Marco Farfan (injured).

Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured), Chris Pontius (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).