Peru’s soccer boss arrested as part of criminal probe

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The head of Peru’s soccer federation was arrested Thursday, just a few months after leading his country back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Prosecutors said Edwin Oviedo would be held initially for 15 days during an investigation of his alleged role in a criminal network that paid for several judges to attend the World Cup in Russia.

The 47-year-old businessman was taken into custody at his home in a wealthy section of Lima. Police were also seeking access to the soccer federation’s offices.

The junkets for judges were allegedly aimed at buying support for Oviedo, who faces another investigation for allegedly ordering the killings of two sugar industry union leaders.

Oviedo has denied all accusations.