Oregon native Terry Boss named coach at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon native Terry Boss, who has been an assistant at Virginia for the past four seasons, has been named head coach at Oregon State.

A former goalkeeper, Boss played mostly in the USL but spent his last three seasons with the Seattle Sounders before retiring in 2012. He was 6-2-1 as a backup to Sounders starter Kasey Keller.

He helped guide the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons, including in 2014 when the team won the NCAA title. Before that, he was an assistant at Oregon State in 2013.

Boss, who is from Philomath, Oregon, called the opportunity with the Beavers a dream come true.

”This is the community I love and a program that has always been near and dear to my heart,” he said.