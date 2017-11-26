Olympiakos beats Kerkyra 3-1, reclaims Greek league lead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Trailing 1-0 at halftime, defending champion Olympiakos beat host Kerkyra 3-1 Sunday to reclaim the Greek league lead.

Christos Gromitsaris put Kerkyra ahead in the 16th, but Pape Abou Cisse equalized seconds into the second half, taking the rebound after Alaixys Romao’s header hit the post.

Uros Durdevic put Olympiakos ahead with a volley from inside the area in the 65th and three minutes later provided the assist for Marko Marin to make it 3-1.

Article continues below ...

Olympiakos is a point ahead of PAOK, which drew 2-2 at Panionios, and two points ahead of Atromitos and AEK.

AEK faces last-place Platanias on Monday and can go top with a win.

Also, Asteras beat Levadiakos 2-0 and Panetolikos defeated Larissa 3-1.

A couple of hours before PAOK’s afternoon game at Panionios, PAOK fans were involved in a brief but violent altercation with members of Athens’ Pakistani community taking part in a religious festival.

PAOK fans who had gathered in Omonia Square, in the Athens center, began taunting and insulting them and soon after assaulted them. Riot police used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police say there were no serious injuries and no arrests.