NYCFC, Sporting KC look to get more out of success this year

Two clubs that probably felt like they left something on the pitch last year open the 2018 season, as New York City FC travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Sporting KC, which won the MLS Cup in 2013, has been in the playoffs the last seven seasons. But they lost in the knockout round in each of the last four seasons. NYCFC, which completed its third season in the MLS in 2017, finished with the second most points in the league behind eventual champion Toronto FC. But it lost in the quarterfinals to Columbus.

The chance to move on starts Sunday, in a contrast of styles. NYCFC boasts a powerful offense, led by David Villa, who has scored 63 goals and added 21 assists in his three seasons in the MLS. He scored 22 goals last season, second-best in MLS despite missing three games, and added nine assists.

Second-leading scorer Jack Harrison is now with Middlesbrough in his home country of England. But the trio of Jesus Medina, Rodney Wallace and Ronald Matarrita will help the NYCFC offense. NYCFC added 10 new players in the offseason, including former Sporting KC defender Saad Abdul Salaam, who was brought in to help the defense.

NYCFC will be going against a Sporting KC defense that remains almost unchanged from last year’s squad that allowed a league-low (by eight goals) 29 goals last year. Back are MLS defender of the year Ike Opara, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi. Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Tim Melia led the league last year with a 0.78 goals-against average, 78.4 save percentage, 69.2-percent passing accuracy and three penalty kick saves.

But the Sporting KC offense will be drastically different in 2018. The midseason trade of Dom Dwyer to Orlando City marked the start of the overhaul that was accentuated when Sporting KC traded Benny Feilhaber to expansion club Los Angeles FC.

Sporting added Yohan Croizet from Sarrebourg, France, in the midfield. Croizet has scored 31 goals in more than 200 professional appearances across Europe. He spent the last three seasons in the top-flight Belgian First Division A, where he has notched 12 goals and 11 assists since 2015.

Another new addition, Khiry Shelton, the second overall selection in the 2015 MLS Super Draft, comes from NYCFC and surely he’ll be pumped to score against his former team. Also joining the attack for Sporting are Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutierrez and Scottish forward Johnny Russell. All with be part of an effort to increase the scoring punch for Peter Vermes’ club.

“If I get the ball, there’s a very good chance I’m going to drive it,” Russell said. “I’ve always been like that. I like to take things head-on. I feel like I’ve got pace. Hopefully I can bang goals for this club.”

Sporting will be looking to extend its success in season-opening matches. Sporting KC’s 13 season-opening wins are the most in MLS history. They are unbeaten in seven home openers since moving to Children’s Mercy Park. Their two losses in home openers (13-2-7) are the fewest among the league’s charter members.

NYCFC is 1-1-1 in its three season-opening matches, as well as its road openers in the first three years.