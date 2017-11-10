No sanction against Amiens after stadium barrier collapse

PARIS (AP) The French football league won’t sanction Amiens despite dozens of fans being injured when a barrier collapsed at its stadium.

The league disciplinary commission released a statement saying it was closing the case after judging there was no proof of wrongdoing by either Amiens or northern rival Lille.

In September, the Amiens-Lille match was stopped after the opening goal in the 15th minute. Fode Ballo-Toure had just scored for Lille when he ran over to a section of visiting fans behind the goal to celebrate. As fans surged forward, the fence collapsed. Fans tumbled onto the field and the match was immediately stopped.

The hospital in Amiens said 29 people were injured.

The French league said the match will be replayed on Nov. 20 without giving further details.