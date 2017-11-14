NFL, WNBA and US women’s soccer unions link in licensing biz

The players’ unions for the U.S. women’s national soccer team and the WNBA are joining with the licensing arm of the NFL players’ union as founding partners of a business that will provide group licensing and brand management services to athletes.

REP Worldwide, which stands for Representing Every Player, was launched Monday.

The initiative stems from the work of NFL Players Inc., an arm of the NFL Players Association, which has allowed athletes to tap revenue streams independent of their contracts, supplementing their own salaries and helping to fund their union.

The NFLPA will work in collaboration with founding partners to develop the business.