Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe score as PSG routs Celtic 7-1

PARIS (AP) Neymar scored twice and set up another goal as Paris Saint-Germain produced its biggest win in the Champions League with a 7-1 thrashing of Celtic on Wednesday to extend its perfect record in Group B.

PSG leads the group with 15 points, three more than Bayern Munich, which won 2-1 at Anderlecht. Both PSG and Bayern are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage and will battle for group supremacy on Dec. 5.

Celtic had a dream start when PSG was caught cold in the first minute at the Parc des Princes and conceded its first goal in the competition this season from a corner. Moussa Dembele, who came through the PSG academy, was fed by fellow Frenchman Olivier Ntcham on the right side of the box and unleashed an instant strike that took a slight deflection and surprised goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

PSG recovered quickly and leveled seven minutes later after Adrien Rabiot intercepted near the midfield line. The France international rushed toward the goal and set up Neymar on the left. The Brazil star controlled the ball with a fine touch and slotted home with an angled shot.

PSG was shaky in midfield, losing possession several times, but a moment of brilliance from Neymar put PSG ahead in the 22nd. The former Barcelona player received the ball in front of the box, played a quick one-two with Marco Verratti, avoided a tackle attempt and beat Craig Gordon with a low shot.

PSG was unstoppable after that and pegged back Celtic in its own half for the rest of the match. Edinson Cavani, the top scorer in Europe this season, made the most of Celtic’s poor defending to make it 3-1 with a simple tap-in after Neymar headed down the ball in his path. It was Cavani’s 150th goal for PSG.

Celtic’s defensive inadequacies were again on display in the 35th when Kylian Mbappe was left unmarked on the right side of the box and left no chance to Gordon with his precise shot.

The pace slowed down in the second half but PSG continued its domination with rapid attacks that put the Celtic back four under threat. Following a series of half-chances, Marco Verratti added his name to the score sheet, Cavani scored with a fine volley at the far post and Dani Alves completed the rout with a floating shot past Gordon in the 80th.

