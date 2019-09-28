New York takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with DC United

DC United (13-10-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (14-13-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against DC United after notching two consecutive shutout wins.

The Red Bulls are 9-8-3 in Eastern Conference play. Daniel Royer paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 11 goals. New York has scored 53 goals.

DC United is 7-5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 7-4-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royer has 11 goals and six assists for New York. Kaku has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Wayne Rooney has 11 goals and seven assists for DC United. Ola Kamara has three goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

DC United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).

DC United: Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).