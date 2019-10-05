New England visits Atlanta United FC after shutout win

New England Revolution (11-10-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (17-12-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York City FC 2-0, New England visits Atlanta United FC.

Atlanta United FC is 9-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Josef Martinez leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 26 goals. Atlanta United FC has scored 55 goals.

The Revolution are 5-9-7 in conference play. New England is 3-0-3 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez has 26 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Gonzalo Pity Martinez has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Carles Gil has 10 goals and 12 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has seven goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, six shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New England: 2-2-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

New England: Edgar Castillo (injured).