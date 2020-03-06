New England hosts home opener against Chicago

Chicago Fire (0-1-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (0-1-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New England hosts Chicago in first home game of the season.

The Revolution compiled an 11-11-12 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 8-5-4 in home matches. New England scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 58.

The Fire finished 10-12-12 overall and 8-2-7 on the road in the 2019 season. Chicago scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 36 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Seth Sinovic (injured), Antonio Delamea Mlinar (injured), Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

Chicago: None listed.