Montreal has first road game of season against FC Dallas

Montreal Impact (1-0-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (1-0-0, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal plays its first road game of the season against FC Dallas.

FC Dallas finished 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 at home a season ago. FC Dallas scored 57 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Impact went 12-17-5 overall during the 2019 season while going 8-6-3 on the road. Montreal averaged 1.4 goals on 3.2 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Brandon Servania (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho (injured), Jukka Raitala (injured), Clement Bayiha (injured).