Sala continues scoring run as Nantes climbs up table

PARIS (AP) — Montpellier punished more poor defending from Marseille on Sunday, winning 3-0 at home to move up to second place in the French league.

Marseille has lost its last three games, conceding eight goals altogether following home defeats to Lazio in the Europa League and runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Montpellier and PSG are 11 points apart in the league, they share one thing in common: the best defense with only seven goals conceded in 12 games. By contrast, Marseille has the second-worst defense in Ligue 1 with 21 goals conceded.

Montpellier’s attack can’t compete with PSG’s but is nonetheless dynamic and efficient, with strikers Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort combining well with 11 goals between them in their first season together.

Laborde, who joined right at the end of the transfer window after being sold by Bordeaux, struck twice to take his season’s tally to six.

Midfielder Paul Lasne got the other goal for Montpellier, which did enough to climb above Lille and into second on goal difference.

Marseille is in sixth place and the Europa League runner-up faces a daunting trip to Lazio on Thursday.